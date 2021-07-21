UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

CLBK opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLBK shares. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.