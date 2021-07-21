UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Upland Software worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,615,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,245,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 32.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 345,778 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 716.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,385 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Upland Software by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.