UBS Group AG Acquires 1,519 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BBU opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -11.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBU. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

