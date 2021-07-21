UBS Group AG Acquires 30,353 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 2,023.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 108.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 176,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORBC shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

