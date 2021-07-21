UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

