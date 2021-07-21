UBS Group AG Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RTH opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $138.75 and a 52 week high of $179.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.07.

