UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOREU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,674,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,232,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,310,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.24.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

