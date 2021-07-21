UBS Group AG Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.09% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods stock opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.12. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.