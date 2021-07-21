UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,530. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

