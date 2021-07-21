UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 66,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,089,383 shares.The stock last traded at $15.68 and had previously closed at $15.27.
The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.
About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
