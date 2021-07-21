UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 66,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,089,383 shares.The stock last traded at $15.68 and had previously closed at $15.27.

The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

