UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.30 ($1.02). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.99), with a volume of 707,492 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.88.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is currently -2.88%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.