Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have increased and outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from its robust direct-to-consumer or DTC business. This was evident in its first-quarter 2021 results, wherein DTC revenues jumped on the back of solid store and e-commerce sales. During the quarter, both top and the bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. The upbeat performance highlights the company’s improved operating model and investments that helped meet strong demand. Encouraged by the strong quarterly performance, management raised its guidance for fiscal 2021. We note that the company’s long-term growth strategy is focused on improving sales through product innovation, investments in own stores, acceleration of e-commerce capabilities and selling more inventory at full price.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

UAA stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

