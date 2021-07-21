Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 202,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19. Unifi has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.43 million, a P/E ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unifi will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $673,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unifi by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Unifi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

