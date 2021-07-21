Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Hits $42,528.61

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $42,528.61 or 1.33636396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $1,256.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013836 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.96 or 0.00788570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

