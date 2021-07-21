United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.57) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.