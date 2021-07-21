United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. 442,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,093. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.85. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

