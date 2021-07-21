United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,913,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,629,000 after buying an additional 694,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

UPS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,258. The company has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.54 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

