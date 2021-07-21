United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

X has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.66.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $50,722.40. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 83.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in United States Steel by 18.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 54,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 57.4% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 39.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

