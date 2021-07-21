Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $251.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total value of $1,984,500.00. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

