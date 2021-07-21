Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Universal Insurance has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,025,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

