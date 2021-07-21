University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading Down 3.8%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51.

University Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.