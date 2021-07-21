Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 124.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,824 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Unum Group worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

