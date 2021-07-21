UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPMMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPMMY stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.