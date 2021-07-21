US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 577,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 323,811 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.