USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.17

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 3015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

USAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -954.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 200.0% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

