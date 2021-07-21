Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 million, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Also, EVP Michael R. Long sold 73,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $3,084,806.23. Insiders have sold 112,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,691 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Usio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

