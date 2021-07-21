V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in V.F. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

