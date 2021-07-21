VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

MOO opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.90. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

