Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147,140 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after acquiring an additional 280,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,248 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,708. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

