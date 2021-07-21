Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

VERO opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.54. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 over the last ninety days. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 891,300 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

