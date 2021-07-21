Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Trading Up 3.5%

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s share price was up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 16,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 582,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNE shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

