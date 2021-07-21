Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,079 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Vericel by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 1,688.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 277.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 38.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 140,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.39. 306,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,811. Vericel has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 683.84 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.59.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

