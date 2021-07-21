VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136,095 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises approximately 0.4% of D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.84% of VeriSign worth $411,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,803,000 after purchasing an additional 193,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.60. 12,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.24. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,529. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

