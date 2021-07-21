Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 257,270 FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 257,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HERAU stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.