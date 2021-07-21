Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 352,907 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 352,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGPIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGPIU opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

