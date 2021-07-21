Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,866 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays set a $191.49 target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

DEO stock opened at $189.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.21. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

