Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $657,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $5,000,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $6,976,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $7,500,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGACU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

