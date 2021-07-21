Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 70,985 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,985 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Surface Oncology worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

