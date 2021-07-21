Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,341,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

DNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.43.

DNN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 46,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

