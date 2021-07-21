Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.10% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCCC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,898,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,977,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

