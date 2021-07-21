Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 6.2%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 44,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,393,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $17,548,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 801,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 746,163 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 647,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.