Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116,298.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $25.89 million and approximately $116,298.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,525.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.89 or 0.06051916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.51 or 0.01333882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.00362505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00135062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00614138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00382752 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00291014 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,983,272 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

