Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $196.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $301.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $654,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after buying an additional 1,100,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after buying an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.