Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VSVS. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 588.20 ($7.68).

LON VSVS traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 520 ($6.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,923. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,672.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.21.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

