Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,965 shares of company stock valued at $8,642,434. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 138.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $109.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

