Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $20.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

VFF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $802.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.40 and a beta of 3.68.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 2,942,955 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,268,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

