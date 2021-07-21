Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $20.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.58.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.
VFF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $802.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.40 and a beta of 3.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 2,942,955 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,268,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
