Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNOM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

VNOM opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 210,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

