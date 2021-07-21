Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.63. Approximately 6,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,277,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of -1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,980 shares of company stock worth $5,430,278 over the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,705,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after buying an additional 111,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

