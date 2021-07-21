Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $288.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $4.22 on Wednesday, hitting $262.43. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.56. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $300.54. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.