Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 433.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,101 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vistra worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $506,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 61,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.89 per share, for a total transaction of $980,889.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,730 shares of company stock worth $1,663,160. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

